The Nominees Announced For The 25th Annual Maple Blues Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Toronto Blues Society announced the nominees for the 25th Maple Blues Awards, with David Gogo, Dawn Tyler Watson, Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar, Steve Marinner, and Sue Foley all competing for the entertainer of the year award.
Steve Marriner earned an impressive tally of seven nominations this year, and in addition to entertainer of the year, is also in the running for Electric Act of the Year (with MonkeyJunk), Acoustic Act of the Year (with David Gogo), Male Vocalist of the Year, Recording/Producer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Harmonica Player of the Year.
Recording artist Sue Foley is also in the running with multiple picks, including Electric Act of the Year, Recording/Producer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Guitarist of the Year.
It isn’t all veterans – up-and-coming artists will be recognized as well, with Beauwater, Broke Fuse, Endrick & The Sandwiches, Lowdown Dirty Mojos and Shakey Trill all in the running for new artist of the year.
Nominees for the Maple Blues Awards are selected by a panel of 53 Canadian blues experts drawn from radio hosts, journalists, and festival organizers, led by a steering committee co-chaired by Cindy McLeod, Yanick Theriault, Terry Parsons, and Brant Zwicker.
Members of the Nominating Panel are not eligible for any of the awards. The winners are selected by the votes of blues fans from across Canada.
The Maple Blues Award winners will be announced on January 31, 2022, at the LIVE Maple Blues Award Show to be held at Koerner Hall in Toronto.
25th Annual Maple Blues Awards Nominees
Entertainer of the Year
David Gogo
Dawn Tyler Watson
Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar
Steve Marriner
Sue Foley
Electric Act of the Year
Colin James
Jack de Keyzer
MonkeyJunk
Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar
Sue Foley
Acoustic Act of the Year
Brandon Isaak
David Gogo & Steve Marriner
Harrison Kennedy
Rick Fines
Rob Lutes
Male Vocalist of the Year
Chuck Jackson
Colin James
Harrison Kennedy
Matt Andersen
Steve Marriner
Female Vocalist of the Year
Crystal Shawanda
Dawn Tyler Watson
Dione Taylor
Miss Emily
Samantha Martin
New Artist of the Year
Beauwater
Broke Fuse
Endrick & The Sandwiches
Lowdown Dirty Mojos
Shakey Trill
B.B. King International Artist of the Year
Bonnie Raitt
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Elvin Bishop
Larkin Poe
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Recording/Producer of the Year
Colin Linden – bLOW / Highway 20/Thirty Tigers (Colin Linden)
Jack de Keyzer – Tribute / Blue Star Records (Jack de Keyzer)
Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar – The Reckless One / Gypsy Soul (Darcy Yates, Renan Yildizdogan)
Steve Marriner – Hope Dies Last / Stony Plain (Steve Marriner)
Sue Foley – Pinky’s Blues / Stony Plain (Mike Flanigin)
Songwriter of the Year
Colin Linden
Kat Danser
Rick Fines
Steve Marinner
Sue Foley
Blues with a Feeling Award (Lifetime Achievement Award)
Alec Fraser
Bobby Dean Blackburn
Brent Parkin
Dalannah Gail Bowen
Danny Brooks
Harrison Kennedy
Murray Porter
Shakura S’Aida
Tom Lavin
Guitarist of the Year
David Gogo
Garrett Mason
Jack de Keyzer
Sue Foley
Tony D
Harmonica Player of the Year
David Rotundo
Guy Bélanger
Harpdog Brown
Roly Platt
Steve Marriner
Piano/Keyboard of the Year
David Vest
Duane Blackburn
Jesse O’ Brien
Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne
Lance Anderson
Bassist of the Year
Alan Duffy
Alec Fraser
Alec McElcheran
Gary Kendall
Keith Picot
Drummer of the Year
Tom Bona
Gary Craig
Jim Casson
Lindsay Beaver
Matt Sobb
Horn Player of the Year
Alison Young
Chris Whiteley
Mat ‘Moose’ Mousseau
Mike Clark