The Nominees Announced For The 25th Annual Maple Blues Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Toronto Blues Society announced the nominees for the 25th Maple Blues Awards, with David Gogo, Dawn Tyler Watson, Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar, Steve Marinner, and Sue Foley all competing for the entertainer of the year award.

Steve Marriner earned an impressive tally of seven nominations this year, and in addition to entertainer of the year, is also in the running for Electric Act of the Year (with MonkeyJunk), Acoustic Act of the Year (with David Gogo), Male Vocalist of the Year, Recording/Producer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Harmonica Player of the Year.

Recording artist Sue Foley is also in the running with multiple picks, including Electric Act of the Year, Recording/Producer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Guitarist of the Year.

It isn’t all veterans – up-and-coming artists will be recognized as well, with Beauwater, Broke Fuse, Endrick & The Sandwiches, Lowdown Dirty Mojos and Shakey Trill all in the running for new artist of the year.

Nominees for the Maple Blues Awards are selected by a panel of 53 Canadian blues experts drawn from radio hosts, journalists, and festival organizers, led by a steering committee co-chaired by Cindy McLeod, Yanick Theriault, Terry Parsons, and Brant Zwicker.

Members of the Nominating Panel are not eligible for any of the awards. The winners are selected by the votes of blues fans from across Canada.

The Maple Blues Award winners will be announced on January 31, 2022, at the LIVE Maple Blues Award Show to be held at Koerner Hall in Toronto.

25th Annual Maple Blues Awards Nominees

Entertainer of the Year

David Gogo

Dawn Tyler Watson

Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar

Steve Marriner

Sue Foley

Electric Act of the Year

Colin James

Jack de Keyzer

MonkeyJunk

Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar

Sue Foley

Acoustic Act of the Year

Brandon Isaak

David Gogo & Steve Marriner

Harrison Kennedy

Rick Fines

Rob Lutes

Male Vocalist of the Year

Chuck Jackson

Colin James

Harrison Kennedy

Matt Andersen

Steve Marriner

Female Vocalist of the Year

Crystal Shawanda

Dawn Tyler Watson

Dione Taylor

Miss Emily

Samantha Martin

New Artist of the Year

Beauwater

Broke Fuse

Endrick & The Sandwiches

Lowdown Dirty Mojos

Shakey Trill

B.B. King International Artist of the Year

Bonnie Raitt

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Elvin Bishop

Larkin Poe

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Recording/Producer of the Year

Colin Linden – bLOW / Highway 20/Thirty Tigers (Colin Linden)

Jack de Keyzer – Tribute / Blue Star Records (Jack de Keyzer)

Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar – The Reckless One / Gypsy Soul (Darcy Yates, Renan Yildizdogan)

Steve Marriner – Hope Dies Last / Stony Plain (Steve Marriner)

Sue Foley – Pinky’s Blues / Stony Plain (Mike Flanigin)

Songwriter of the Year

Colin Linden

Kat Danser

Rick Fines

Steve Marinner

Sue Foley

Blues with a Feeling Award (Lifetime Achievement Award)

Alec Fraser

Bobby Dean Blackburn

Brent Parkin

Dalannah Gail Bowen

Danny Brooks

Harrison Kennedy

Murray Porter

Shakura S’Aida

Tom Lavin

Guitarist of the Year

David Gogo

Garrett Mason

Jack de Keyzer

Sue Foley

Tony D

Harmonica Player of the Year

David Rotundo

Guy Bélanger

Harpdog Brown

Roly Platt

Steve Marriner

Piano/Keyboard of the Year

David Vest

Duane Blackburn

Jesse O’ Brien

Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne

Lance Anderson

Bassist of the Year

Alan Duffy

Alec Fraser

Alec McElcheran

Gary Kendall

Keith Picot

Drummer of the Year

Tom Bona

Gary Craig

Jim Casson

Lindsay Beaver

Matt Sobb

Horn Player of the Year

Alison Young

Chris Whiteley

Mat ‘Moose’ Mousseau

Mike Clark