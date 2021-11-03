UTA Announces More Than 50 Promotions

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced a major round of promotions, with 50 team members being upped in 20 divisions in the agency.

The latest round of promotions marks the continuation of a period of growth for the agency, with over 150 promotions announced this year.

Of course, those promotions follow a year of layoffs and extended furloughs in 2020 as the agency business grappled with the significant impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the live entertainment, and media worlds where most of UTA’s business is focused.

According to UTA, the elevated group of employees is drawn from diverse array of experiences and backgrounds, and of the group, almost 60% identify as women, and a third identify as people of color.

The band of new promotions also highlights UTA’s in-house development system, and the agency noted that more than 90% of the newly minted agents started in UTA’s agent training program, and 80% of new executives started as assistants at UTA.

“We are grateful for our colleagues’ dedication and resilience as UTA continues to succeed in an evolving business landscape,” said UTA Co-President David Kramer. “We look forward to seeing all of the great achievements this group will continue to accomplish in their new roles as the company innovates, expands and flourishes.”