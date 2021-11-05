Swerve Presents’ Jovan Polanco Joins Live Nation

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation revealed on Friday that veteran live events promoter Jovan Polanco has joined the company’s concerts division.

In his new role at Live Nation, Polanco will focus on booking artists and talent throughout the southeast region in the U.S. but will also contribute to developing national tours for Hip-Hop/R&B, Pop and Latin artists.

Additionally, Polanco will continue to run Swerve Presents, his independent artist management and festival production company.

Andrew Jones, who served as Director of Internal Affairs for Swerve, will also join Live Nation in production role, the company said.

Polanco launched the Miami-based Swerve Presents in 2015 with the help of some college friends. Since then, the company has expanded to annually produce more than 100 shows a year in multiple markets in Florida, including some of the first shows in the region by artists such as H.E.R, Ari Lennox, 6LACK, Jessie Reyez, and J.I.D., among others.

“I’m excited at the opportunity to bring my diverse background and expertise to the amazing team over at Live Nation,” said Jovan Polanco, Live Nation Concerts. “They are a company I have long admired – the fact that I get to join their team and work with some of the best artists & leaders in live music across the globe is a blessing. It lets me know I am doing something right.”

“We are all very excited to have Jovan join the Live Nation team. He comes to us with a great passion and enthusiasm for live music,” said Brittany Flores, President of Miami for Live Nation Concerts. “I have no doubt he will continue to grow our local Hip-Hop/R&B and Latin business in Miami and the entire Southeast U.S. region.”