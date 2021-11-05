Pearl Jam, Imagine Dragons, A$AP Rocky and David Guetta To Headline Lollapalooza Paris 2022

PARIS (CelebrityAccess) — C3 Presents’ announced Pearl Jam, Imagine Dragons, A$AP Rocky and David Guetta as the headliners for Lollapalooza Paris’ 2022 return.

Now in its 4th year, Lolla Paris is scheduled to take place at Hippodrome De Longchamp on July 16-17, 2022, marking the first return for the festival after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

The festival will feature more than 50 artists performing across four stages, including Megan Thee Stallion, Anitta, Jack Harlow, Måneskin, Illenium, Turnstile, Phoebe Bridgers and many more.

Along with music, fans will also be treated to the full Paris experience with the festival offering selections of French cuisine, art exhibitions, and a space dedicated to music fans that want to learn more about how to help the world around them.

Lollapalooza Paris is produced by Perry Farrell, William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, C3 Presents and Live Nation France.