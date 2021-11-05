How To Pitch To Amazon Music

(Hypebot) — Amazon Music For Artists has opened a pathway for all independent and D.I.Y. musicians to pitch new releases to officially curated Amazon playlists stations and more.

The information submitted will also be used by Amazon Music for Artists to determine where, when, and how to surface the music to likely fans in places like Amazon Music activity feed, push notifications, Alexa alerts and prompts, and genre-based browsing.

The Pitch tool is available now in Amazon Music for Artists on the web and mobile app.

Here’s how it works:

How To Pitch A New Track To Amazon Music

select an eligible track within Amazon Music for Artists

add a brief description to the song,

provide genre/mood/activity categorization

detail planned marketing and promo for the track

submit 1 tracxk per release 14 days or less before release date

Spotify has a similar tool, and you can learn more about it and other Best Practices here.

