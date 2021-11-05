BandLab Acquires ReverbNation, Will Fold Services Into Its Platform

(Hypebot) — BandLab has acquired ReverbNation from its parent company eMinor effective immediately.

While not making headlines in recent years, ReverbNation has remained popular with many artists.

BandLab has built a suite of tools that help DIY artists create, monetize and distribute their music and the ReverbNation acquisition will expand that offering to include marketing and other artist services.

Artists using the platform will “continue to enjoy uninterrupted services and can expect a seamless integration of ReverbNation’s features into BandLab’s creator capabilities in the near future,” according to BandLab.

eMinor will now focus on its other software businesses, including its rapidly growing youth sports platform PlayMetrics.

CEO of eMinor, Inc., Mike Doernberg says, “When BandLab approached us with their thesis for integrating ReverbNation and BandLab, it made complete sense, especially for our artists. BandLab is a natural fit. ReverbNation has long been the standard for artist promotion and growth tools. Since its evolution from a startup in 2006 to a mature, profitable business today, it has continually innovated. “

CEO of BandLab Technologies, Meng Kuok said, “We are very excited to welcome ReverbNation’s community to BandLab. We have a clear vision of the role BandLab plays in supporting creators worldwide, today, and into the future. Artist services are a key part of that plan, as evidenced by our recently announced subscriptions and distribution offerings. This acquisition allows us to accelerate BandLab’s product roadmap and further enable us to break down technical, geographic, and creative barriers facing musicians and fans.”