Killswitch Engage Announce Rescheduled Dates For Atonement Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Metalcore icons Killswitch Engage announced a return to the road with rescheduled North American dates for their Atonement tour.

“The long wait is finally over. We worked very hard to carefully piece this tour back together properly. After the tour was shut down two days in when it started in 2020, we are bringing it back! We are honored and stoked to have August Burns Red and Howard Jones and the boys in Light the Torch along to make this an ‘all killer, no filler’ line up,” said Killswitch Engage’s frontman Jesse Leach.

The tour kicks off on January 28th at Stage AE in Philadelphia, with dates scheduled across North America before the tour concludes on March 12th at the Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia.

Key shows include Rebel in Toronto on February 2nd; Terminal 5 in New York City on February 8; Tabernacle in Atlanta on Feb. 11th; The House of Blues in Houston on Feb 14th; The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Feb. 18th; Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 19th; and Radius in Chicago on March 7th.

The tour will feature support from August Burns Red and Light The Torch, who were originally announced for the lineup back in 2020.

Notably, Killswitch Engage will not be offering any VIP tickets to the tour, citing the pandemic.

“After careful consideration, we have decided not to offer any VIP packages on this tour. Our intention is to give our fans the best possible VIP experience, be it a proper meet and greet hang or side stage access. Given current circumstances and the desire to keep everyone safe, we don’t feel we are able to offer the experience our fans deserve,” a statement from the band said.

The full list of Ascension tour dates

Fri Jan-28 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Sat Jan-29 Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

Mon Jan-31 Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

Tue Feb-01 Montreal, QC @ M-Telus*

Wed Feb-02 Toronto, ON @ Rebel*

Fri Feb-04 Wallingford, CT @ The Dome

Sat Feb-05 Portland, ME @ State Theater

Sun Feb-06 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Tue Feb-08 New York, NY @ Terminal 5*

Thu Feb-10 Raleigh, NC @ Ritz

Fri Feb-11 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Sat Feb-12 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Mon Feb-14 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Tue Feb-15 Dallas, TX @ SouthSide Ballroom

Thu Feb-17 Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

Fri Feb-18 Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern

Sat Feb-19 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Mon Feb-21 Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater

Tue Feb-22 Riverside, CA @ Municipal Auditorium

Wed Feb-23 San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

Fri Feb-25 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Sat Feb-26 Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theater

Sun Feb-27 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*

Tue Mar-01 Boise, ID @ Revolution

Wed Mar-02 Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

Thu Mar-03 Denver, CO @ Fillmore

Sat Mar-05 Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

Sun Mar-06 Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore

Mon Mar-07 Chicago, IL @ Radius

Tue Mar-08 Columbus, OH @ Express Live

Thu Mar-10 Detroit, MI @ Fillmore

Fri Mar-11 Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

Sat Mar-12 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall