Killswitch Engage Announce Rescheduled Dates For Atonement Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Metalcore icons Killswitch Engage announced a return to the road with rescheduled North American dates for their Atonement tour.
“The long wait is finally over. We worked very hard to carefully piece this tour back together properly. After the tour was shut down two days in when it started in 2020, we are bringing it back! We are honored and stoked to have August Burns Red and Howard Jones and the boys in Light the Torch along to make this an ‘all killer, no filler’ line up,” said Killswitch Engage’s frontman Jesse Leach.
The tour kicks off on January 28th at Stage AE in Philadelphia, with dates scheduled across North America before the tour concludes on March 12th at the Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia.
Key shows include Rebel in Toronto on February 2nd; Terminal 5 in New York City on February 8; Tabernacle in Atlanta on Feb. 11th; The House of Blues in Houston on Feb 14th; The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Feb. 18th; Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 19th; and Radius in Chicago on March 7th.
The tour will feature support from August Burns Red and Light The Torch, who were originally announced for the lineup back in 2020.
Notably, Killswitch Engage will not be offering any VIP tickets to the tour, citing the pandemic.
“After careful consideration, we have decided not to offer any VIP packages on this tour. Our intention is to give our fans the best possible VIP experience, be it a proper meet and greet hang or side stage access. Given current circumstances and the desire to keep everyone safe, we don’t feel we are able to offer the experience our fans deserve,” a statement from the band said.
The full list of Ascension tour dates
Fri Jan-28 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Sat Jan-29 Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore
Mon Jan-31 Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
Tue Feb-01 Montreal, QC @ M-Telus*
Wed Feb-02 Toronto, ON @ Rebel*
Fri Feb-04 Wallingford, CT @ The Dome
Sat Feb-05 Portland, ME @ State Theater
Sun Feb-06 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Tue Feb-08 New York, NY @ Terminal 5*
Thu Feb-10 Raleigh, NC @ Ritz
Fri Feb-11 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Sat Feb-12 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
Mon Feb-14 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Tue Feb-15 Dallas, TX @ SouthSide Ballroom
Thu Feb-17 Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
Fri Feb-18 Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern
Sat Feb-19 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
Mon Feb-21 Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater
Tue Feb-22 Riverside, CA @ Municipal Auditorium
Wed Feb-23 San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
Fri Feb-25 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
Sat Feb-26 Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theater
Sun Feb-27 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*
Tue Mar-01 Boise, ID @ Revolution
Wed Mar-02 Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
Thu Mar-03 Denver, CO @ Fillmore
Sat Mar-05 Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center
Sun Mar-06 Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore
Mon Mar-07 Chicago, IL @ Radius
Tue Mar-08 Columbus, OH @ Express Live
Thu Mar-10 Detroit, MI @ Fillmore
Fri Mar-11 Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
Sat Mar-12 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall