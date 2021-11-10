Green Day, Nine Inch Nails, My Morning Jacket Top The Shaky Knees Lineup For 2022

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — The Shaky Knees festival is set to return to Atlanta’s Central Park for its 2022 edition from April 29 through May 1.

The festival features a lineup that includes headliners Green Day, Nine Inch Nails, and My Morning Jacket.

Other acts announced for the ninth edition of the fest include Khruangbin, Billy Idol, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Chvrches, Death Cab for Cutie, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Spoon and Highly Suspect.

Next year’s spring dates are a return to form for the festival, which was canceled for 2020 and were forced to reschedule from their spring timeslot this year to October.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, starting at $205 for a three-day pass and ranging to an astonishing $6,600 for the top of the line VIP experience.

VIP passes include special seating, and VIP lounges, as well as free food, and a cash bar. The highest tier includes unlimited alcohol and catered meals.