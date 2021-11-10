The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project Raises More Than $250,000 For Veterans

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The 2022 Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards Dinner raised more than $250,000 to help The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project, a non-profit that helps to support American military veterans.

Held at The City Winery in Nashville, the 3rd annual benefit concert featured a live performance by country recording artist Chris Young, as well as special guest speakers and presentations of the 2021 Charlie Daniels Patriot Award to recipients: country star Darryl Worley, decorated military veteran Mark “Oz” Geist (Benghazi survivor and co-author of 13 Hours / U.S. Marine Corps, retired), the Daniels Center at MTSU (Middle Tennessee State University) and firearms manufacturers Marty and Cindy Daniel of Daniel Defense.

In addition to receiving his award, Worley performed his No. 1 hit “Have You Forgotten.”

“I was humbled to receive the Patriot Award in the presence of so many veterans that have given selfless service to our nation,” says Worley. “I was so honored to be at the top of Charlie’s list. It all just makes me want to ‘do it better!’”

Special guest speakers and presenters included David Corlew, Daniels’ longtime manager and TCDJHP co-founder, TCDJHP board member Major General Terry “Max” Haston (retired), former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik, David Rutherford (former U.S. Navy SEAL), Eddie Gallagher (former U.S. Navy SEAL) and decorated military veteran Chris Spence, one of the “Real Horse Soldiers” portrayed in the 2018 critically-acclaimed film, 12 Strong, starring Chris Hemsworth. SiriusXM’s Storme Warren co-hosted along with Rutherford.

“This year we were faced with both a physical challenge as well as an emotional one … moving venues as well as trying to do one without Charlie,” added Corlew. “I quote Charlie in saying, ‘By the grace of almighty God and the United States military,’ we did it. It was an epic evening with friends, family, an awesome group of veterans, warriors and music giants. It couldn’t have been any better, and I know Charlie would be proud.”

Daniels Corlew founded TCDJHP in 2014 to help make a difference in the lives of American veterans. Board members include Corlew, Major General Terry “Max” Haston (retired) and most recently in 2020, Daniels’ widow Hazel.

To donate or for more information, visit thecharliedanielsjourneyhomeproject.org.