Twenty One Pilots Announce North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Alt/rap rock duo Twenty One Pilots shared the details of their forthcoming “Icy” Tour which will the ground in North America in the late Summer of 2022.
The 23-date tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. on August 18th, and is scheduled to conclude at Climate Pledge Arena on September 24th.
The tour will include shows in key markets such as New York City, Toronto, Nashville, Los Angeles, and Chicago.
Twenty One Pilots will be touring in support of their latest studio album Scaled And Icy, which debuted No. 1 on Billboard’s Top “Rock Albums” and “Alternative Albums” charts while landing at No. 3 on the “Billboard 200,” marking the biggest opening week for a rock album in 2021 when it dropped in May.
The full list of announced dates for The Icy Tour 2022
Aug 18 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Aug 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Aug 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Aug 24 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Aug 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Aug 27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Aug 30 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Aug 31 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sep 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sep 03 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sep 04 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sep 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sep 09 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sep 10 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Sep 13 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sep 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Sep 17 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sep 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sep 20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
Sep 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sep 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena