Twenty One Pilots Announce North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Alt/rap rock duo Twenty One Pilots shared the details of their forthcoming “Icy” Tour which will the ground in North America in the late Summer of 2022.

The 23-date tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. on August 18th, and is scheduled to conclude at Climate Pledge Arena on September 24th.

The tour will include shows in key markets such as New York City, Toronto, Nashville, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Twenty One Pilots will be touring in support of their latest studio album Scaled And Icy, which debuted No. 1 on Billboard’s Top “Rock Albums” and “Alternative Albums” charts while landing at No. 3 on the “Billboard 200,” marking the biggest opening week for a rock album in 2021 when it dropped in May.

The full list of announced dates for The Icy Tour 2022

Aug 18 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Aug 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Aug 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Aug 24 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Aug 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Aug 27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Aug 30 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Aug 31 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sep 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sep 03 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sep 04 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sep 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sep 09 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sep 10 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sep 13 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sep 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sep 17 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sep 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sep 20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sep 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sep 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena