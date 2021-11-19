Austria To Start A 20-Day Lockdown To Slow The Spread Of COVID-19

VIENNA, Austria (CelebrityAccess) — Days after imposing a limited lockdown on unvaccinated people, the Central European nation of Austria announced plans to return to a full, nationwide lockdown in response to spiraling COVID-19 infections in the region.

The lockdown, which goes into effect on Monday, will last for a maximum of 20 days, with a re-evaluation of the plan after 10 days. It will automatically end on December 13th at the latest for the vaccinated or those who have recovered from COVID-19.

“I ask all of you for your help: Please include this measure. Let us try to reduce the contacts, for a maximum of 20 days, so that Christmas is secured for the vaccinated and protected can lead a normal life,” Federal Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said during a press conference on Friday.

“Nobody wants a lockdown . the lockdown is the very last resort, a crude instrument that demands a lot from us all and is an imposition. But it is the most reliable tool we have to break this fourth wave. If we act together and everyone supports this decision, then this privation will lead to the goal. We will press the numbers, relieve the staff in the intensive care units and save human lives,” added Austrian Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstei.

The lockdown will include the closure of a variety of businesses, including restaurants, hotels, sport and culture organizations. The Austrian government will provide financial support for businesses impacted by the anti-pandemic measures, according to a statement from the Federal Chancellery.

Other nations in the region are moving towards similar measures as well. Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced a lockdown for the unvaccinated with start on Monday and the Czech government will impose limitations on a variety of services.

On Thursday, Austria reported more than 15,000 new infections of COVID-19, representing the most in a single day since the start of the pandemic.