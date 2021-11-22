Spotify Makes Lyrics To All Users

(Hypebot) — With the new update, Spotify now offers lyrics to sing along to and share on social media including ” the ‘majority’ of its music library.”

A guest post by James Shotwell of Haulix.

The latest Spotify update is available now across iOS, Android, desktop, games consoles, and TVs.

Spotify has made its highly-anticipated lyrics feature available worldwide following a limited rollout earlier this year.

The lyrics are sourced from Musixmatch, which offers lyrics for “over 8 million” titles. The feature will be accessible on basically every platform where Spotify has an app. That includes iOS, Android, desktop computers, gaming consoles, and smart TVs. It is available to both free and premium listeners.

As well as using the lyrics to sing along yourself, there’s also a social element that allows you to share lyrics on social media. Spotify says the feature will be available across the “majority” of its music library.

Here’s how to access the lyrics (and share them):

On the Spotify mobile app

Tap on the “Now Playing View” on a song.

While listening, swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

You’ll see track lyrics that scroll in real time as the song is playing!

To share, simply tap the “Share” button at the bottom of the lyrics screen and then select the lyrics you want to share — and where you want to share it — via third-party platforms.

On the Spotify desktop app

From the “Now Playing” bar, click on the microphone icon while a song is playing.

Voila! You’ll see track lyrics that scroll in real time while the song plays.

On the SpotifyTV app

Open the “Now Playing View” on a song.

Navigate to the right corner to the “lyrics button” and select if you want to enable Lyrics.

Once enabled, you’ll see the lyrics in the “Now Playing” View.

James Shotwell is the Director of Customer Engagement at Haulix and host of the company’s podcast, Inside Music. He is also a public speaker known for promoting careers in the entertainment industry, as well as an entertainment journalist with over a decade of experience. His bylines include Rolling Stone, Alternative Press, Substream Magazine, Nu Sound, and Under The Gun Review, among other popular outlets.