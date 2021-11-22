BTS, Megan Thee Stallion & Doha Cat Lead The Charge At The 2021 AMAs

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — K-Pop icons BTS made history when they became the first Asian artist or group to win the top category of Artist of the Year at the 2021 American Music Awards.

BTS also won awards for Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song for their record-breaking hit, “Butter,” bringing their lifetime accumulation of AMA awards to nine.

Doja Cat had a big night as well, winning three AMAs this year including for Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Album.

Doja Cat tied with Megan Thee Stallion, who also won three AMAs this year, picking up trophies for Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop Album.

Meanwhile, pop icon Taylor Swift took home awards for Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favorite Pop Album for her #1 album, “Evermore.” The latest AMAs for Swift bring her lifetime collection of AMAs to 34.

Olivia Rodrigo made her performing debut at this year’s AMA and also took home her first trophy from the awards show, winning the New Artist category.

Bad Bunny was named Favorite Male Latin Artist at this year’s AMAs and won Favorite Latin Album for “El Último Tour Del Mundo. Kali Uchis won her first AMA, picking up a win in the Favorite Latin Song category with her hit single “telepatía.”

Performances for the night included Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, who teamed up to perform their recent hit “Smokin Out The Window,” while BTS joined the British band Coldplay for the world television premiere performance of “My Universe.”

The 2021 American Music Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with Cardi B serving as the host for the evening’s festivities.

Presenters throughout the night included: Ansel Elgort & Rachel Zegler, Anthony Ramos, Billy Porter, Brandy, JB Smoove, JoJo Siwa, Liza Koshy, Machine Gun Kelly, MarsaiMartin, Madelyn Cline, and Winnie Harlow.

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2021 WINNERS

Artist of the Year: BTS

New Artist of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo

Collaboration of the Year: Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Favorite Trending Song: Megan Thee Stallion “Body”

Favorite Music Video: Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Favorite Male Pop Artist: Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Pop Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group: BTS

Favorite Pop Album: Taylor Swift “evermore”

Favorite Pop Song: BTS “Butter”

Favorite Male Country Artist: Luke Bryan

Favorite Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay

Favorite Country Album: Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”

Favorite Country Song: Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Drake

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”

Favorite Hip-Hop Song: Cardi B “Up”

Favorite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist: Doja Cat

Favorite R&B Album: Doja Cat “Planet Her”

Favorite R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Latin Artist: Becky G

Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO”

Favorite Latin Song: Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Favorite Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Inspirational Artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Marshmello