Keith Urban Adds North American Leg To His The Speed Of Now World Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning country artist Keith Urban will be hitting the road in the summer and fall of 2022 for an extensive tour of North American arenas and amphitheaters.
Urban’s The Speed of Now World Tour will launch at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida, on June 17 with the U.S. segment set to conclude on November 5th at the Xcel Center in St. Paul, Minn.
“Every night is the first time we’ve played these songs for that audience, in that moment,” says Urban. “It’s why every show is different – spontaneous and unpredictable – even for us!” Urban said. “After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before. We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.”
“I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” Urban added. “It’s what I’ve always done and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want – sing, dance, do whatever.”
The newly announced U.S. dates are in addition to Urban’s previously announced tour plans for Australia, Germany, Netherlands and the U.K.
3x Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress will join Urban for the U.S. dates on his tour.
The Speed of Now World Tour
June 17 – Tampa – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 18 – West Palm Beach – THINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 8 – Toronto – Budweiser Stage
July 9 – Toronto – Budweiser Stage
July 10 – Canandaigua – CMAC
July 15 – Cleveland – Blossom Music Center
July 16 – Cincinnati – Riverbend Music Center
July 22 – Mansfield – Xfinity Center
July 23 – Bangor – Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 24 – Gilford – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 29 – Holmdel – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 30 – Bristow – Jiffy Lube Live
July 31 – Camden – BB&T Pavilion
August 4 – Jacksonville – Daily’s Place
August 5 – Jacksonville – Daily’s Place
August 6 – Orange Beach – The Wharf Amphitheater
August 12 – Charlotte – PNC Music Pavilion
August 13 – Raleigh – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 14 – Virginia Beach – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 18 – Rogers – Walmart AMP
August 19 – St. Louis – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 20 – Des Moines – Iowa State Fair
August 26 – Detroit – DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 27 – Indianapolis – Ruoff Music Center
August 28 – Milwaukee – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
September 1 – Lake Tahoe – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
September 3 – Mountain View – Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 8 – Phoenix – Footprint Center
September 9 – San Diego – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 10 – Los Angeles – The Forum
September 15 – Salt Lake City – USANA Amphitheatre
September 16 – Denver – Ball Arena
September 17 – Wichita – INTRUST Bank Arena
September 22 – Grand Rapids – Van Andel Arena
September 23 – Columbus – Nationwide Arena
September 24 – Chicago – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
September 29 – Kansas City – T-Mobile Center
September 30 – Oklahoma City – Paycom Center
October 1 – Ft. Worth – Dickies Arena
October 6 – Lexington – Rupp Arena
October 7 – Nashville – Bridgestone Arena
October 8 – Atlanta – State Farm Arena
October 13 – Savannah – Enmarket Arena
October 14 – Knoxville – Thompson Boling Arena
October 15 – Charleston – Charleston Coliseum
October 21 – Uncasville – Mohegan Sun Arena
October 22 – Long Island – UBS Arena at Belmont Park
November 3 – Madison – Alliant Energy Center
November 4 – Peoria – Peoria Civic Cente