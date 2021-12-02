Keith Urban Adds North American Leg To His The Speed Of Now World Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning country artist Keith Urban will be hitting the road in the summer and fall of 2022 for an extensive tour of North American arenas and amphitheaters.

Urban’s The Speed of Now World Tour will launch at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida, on June 17 with the U.S. segment set to conclude on November 5th at the Xcel Center in St. Paul, Minn.

“Every night is the first time we’ve played these songs for that audience, in that moment,” says Urban. “It’s why every show is different – spontaneous and unpredictable – even for us!” Urban said. “After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before. We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.”

“I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” Urban added. “It’s what I’ve always done and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want – sing, dance, do whatever.”

The newly announced U.S. dates are in addition to Urban’s previously announced tour plans for Australia, Germany, Netherlands and the U.K.

3x Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress will join Urban for the U.S. dates on his tour.

The Speed of Now World Tour

June 17 – Tampa – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 18 – West Palm Beach – THINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 8 – Toronto – Budweiser Stage

July 9 – Toronto – Budweiser Stage

July 10 – Canandaigua – CMAC

July 15 – Cleveland – Blossom Music Center

July 16 – Cincinnati – Riverbend Music Center

July 22 – Mansfield – Xfinity Center

July 23 – Bangor – Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 24 – Gilford – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 29 – Holmdel – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 – Bristow – Jiffy Lube Live

July 31 – Camden – BB&T Pavilion

August 4 – Jacksonville – Daily’s Place

August 5 – Jacksonville – Daily’s Place

August 6 – Orange Beach – The Wharf Amphitheater

August 12 – Charlotte – PNC Music Pavilion

August 13 – Raleigh – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 14 – Virginia Beach – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 18 – Rogers – Walmart AMP

August 19 – St. Louis – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 20 – Des Moines – Iowa State Fair

August 26 – Detroit – DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 27 – Indianapolis – Ruoff Music Center

August 28 – Milwaukee – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

September 1 – Lake Tahoe – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

September 3 – Mountain View – Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 8 – Phoenix – Footprint Center

September 9 – San Diego – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 10 – Los Angeles – The Forum

September 15 – Salt Lake City – USANA Amphitheatre

September 16 – Denver – Ball Arena

September 17 – Wichita – INTRUST Bank Arena

September 22 – Grand Rapids – Van Andel Arena

September 23 – Columbus – Nationwide Arena

September 24 – Chicago – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 29 – Kansas City – T-Mobile Center

September 30 – Oklahoma City – Paycom Center

October 1 – Ft. Worth – Dickies Arena

October 6 – Lexington – Rupp Arena

October 7 – Nashville – Bridgestone Arena

October 8 – Atlanta – State Farm Arena

October 13 – Savannah – Enmarket Arena

October 14 – Knoxville – Thompson Boling Arena

October 15 – Charleston – Charleston Coliseum

October 21 – Uncasville – Mohegan Sun Arena

October 22 – Long Island – UBS Arena at Belmont Park

November 3 – Madison – Alliant Energy Center

November 4 – Peoria – Peoria Civic Cente