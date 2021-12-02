Natascha Augustin Promoted To Leadership Role At WCM Germany

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music’s global publishing operation, Warner Chappell Music, announced the promotion of Natascha Augustin to the post of Vice President of WCM Germany.

In her new role, Augustin will be based in Munich and Berlin, where she has launched a new office for WCM, and will continue to report to Lars Karlsson, Managing Director, Warner Chappell Music Scandinavia and Germany.

“I’m honored to be taking on this wider role at Warner Chappell Music. We’ve enjoyed an incredible few years as we’ve continued to raise our game and hold onto the number one domestic publisher spot. It’s an exciting time to be at Chappell as we open our new creative hub in Berlin and continue to sign and work with culture-shifting songwriters,” Augustin said.

Augustin previously held the role of Senior Creative Director and has played an outsized role in the development of Germany’s rap and hip-hop scene, helping to make WCM Germany a top tier publisher within those genres for the German market.

During her tenure, she helped to sign artists such as Capital Bra (the most streamed artist in Germany of all time), 187 Strassenbande, Apache 207, Bausa, Bozza, Farid Bang, Jamule, Juju, Kalim, Luciano, Makko, Nimo, Reezy, Summer Cem, t.low; producers such as Miksu & Macloud, Juhdee & Yung Mesh, Ghana & Geenaro; as well as pop and dance writers M22, Tom Gregory and Felix Jaehn.

“Natascha’s phenomenal work in the music scene and within Warner Chappell cannot be understated. She’s been a key driving force in our success and I’m delighted that she’ll be taking on a wider role in the company. I’m looking forward to continuing to work closely with her as we push our business forward,” said Lars Karlsson.