ASM Global Taps Chris Bray As EVP Of European Operations

MANCHESTER, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Facilities management and event producer ASM Global continued their international expansion with the hire of Chris Bray as Executive Vice President of European Operations.

Based in Manchester, England, Bray will take on oversight of all aspects of ASM Global’s business operations on the continent, including its portfolio of venues in eight countries, including the U.K., Sweden, and Germany.

“Chris has been responsible for a business portfolio tasked with delivering exceptional experiences at some of the most prestigious sporting and event locations across the UK such as Ascot Racecourse, Chelsea Flower Show, Brighton and Hove Albion FC, Newcastle United FC, as well as the National Gallery and other iconic day visitor experiences across the country. We’re confident that he will execute tremendous value creation, organic growth and new business initiatives,” said ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension.

Bray brings more than 30 years of experience to his new role at ASM Global, most recently spending six years as CEO for sports and leisure for the UK and Ireland for Sodexo, the global contract catering and facilities management company employing 420,000 people across 80 countries.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining ASM Global as it accelerates its growth ambitions across the globe. Recent wins in Europe including Newcastle Gateshead Quays, Derby Arena, Cantu Arena and Södra Teatern are testament to the exceptional capabilities of our European teams and the confidence that our clients have in our ability to deliver innovative services and world-class live experiences for their guests. I am really looking forward to working with the teams to build upon the great work they have done,” said Bray.