Musically Fed And The CMA Deliver More Than 1,000 Meals To Help Nashville Residents

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Musically Fed, in partnership with the Country Music Association (CMA) and Flavor Catering provided over 1,000 meals for residents of Nashville during CMA Awards week.

Flavor Catering, a regular partner of Musically Fed, used excess catering from rehearsals, crew set up, and the Award show itself to provide individually packaged unused meals, which were picked up by Musically Fed volunteers and delivered to Matthew 25, Room In The Inn and Green Street Church Ministries.

According to the CMA, volunteers making the deliveries noted recipients stating how hungry they were, and how much of a difference the contributed meals made in the lives of the recipients.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Musically Fed,” says CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern. “Just like our work with them during the pandemic, we share a dedication to addressing food insecurity in our community and are glad that we could help feed many from our additional resources at the CMA Awards. Nashville is our home and we appreciate Musically Fed helping us support our community in this way.”

“Musically Fed’s partnership with the Country Music Association is a bright and shining example of what a successful collaboration can do to help so many in need,” says Musically Fed Founder Maria Brunner. “By working together to re-purpose unused catering from rehearsals, crew set-up, the Awards show, and tear down, we were able to positively impact many communities in the Nashville area. We are so very thankful for this relationship and look forward to working with the CMA on the next major event.”