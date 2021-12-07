Country Recording Artist Stonewall Jackson Dead At 89

(CelebrityAccess) — Stonewall Jackson, a country singer and guitarist who scored numerous hits with honky tonk classics such as “Life to Go” and “Waterloo” died on Saturday. He was 89.

Nashville’s WSMV reported that his family attributed his passing to complications of vascular dementia.

Notably, Jackson’s name was not one he assumed for the stage but his given name, named in honor of the Civil War-era confederate general Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

Born in North Carolina, Jackson moved to Georgia, where he was raised by family, following the death of his father.

After a stint in the U.S. Navy, Jackson relocated to Nashville, where he became the first country music artist to appear on the Grand Ole Opry before landing a recording contract.

He joined the Grand Ole Opry as a member in 1956 and became one of the longest standing members of the country music organization.

In 1958, he had his first major chart breakthrough with “Life to Go” a song written by George Jones which peaked at #2 on the U.S. country chart.

Jackson followed his initial success with a string of hits that included “Waterloo,” “Mary Don’t You Weep,” “A Wound Time Can’t Erase,” “B.J. the D.J.,” and “Don’t Be Angry,” among others.

In all, between 1958 to 1971, Jackson racked up an impressive collection of 35 Top 40 country hits with 1971’s “Me and You and a Dog Named Boo” being his last record to crack the top 10.

Despite his longtime membership in the Grand Ole Opry, Jackson sued the organization in 2006, alleging age discrimination, and claiming that management sidelined him for younger artists due to his age.

The suit was settled two years later for an undisclosed amount and Jackson returned to the stage of the Grand Ole Opry House and remained a member for the rest of his life.

His wife, Juanita, who served as Jackson’s personal manager and oversaw his song publishing company, Turp Tunes, preceded him in death in 2019.

Jackson is survived by his son, Stonewall Jackson Jr.