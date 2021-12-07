Olivia Rodrigo Announces North American And European ‘Sour’ Dates

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Olivia Rodrigo, revealed her 2022 tour plans and will hit the road in support of her RIAA Double Platinum Certified debut album Sour.

The tour kicks off on April 2nd at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, CA, with plans for more than 40 shows, including two-night runs at Radio City Music Hall in New York, and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, before wrapping with a pair of shows at Eventim Apollo in London, UK on July 6th and 7th.

Gracie Abrams will join the tour as a special guest between April 2nd and April 23rd; Holly Humberstone (April 26 – May 25) and Baby Queen (June 11 – July 7).

Rodrigo is riding high at the end of 2021, fresh from being named as the “New Artist of the Year” at the American Music Awards and after securing nominations for “Record Of The Year,” “Album Of The Year,” “Song Of The Year,” “Best New Artist,” “Best Pop Solo Performance,” “Best Pop Vocal Album,” and “Best Music Video,” from the Recording Academy ahead of the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The full list of Sour Tour dates

April 2, 2022 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 5, 2022 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds

April 6, 2022 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

April 7, 2022 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

April 9, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT UCCU Center

April 11, 2022 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

April 12, 2022 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

April 14, 2022 Minneapolis, MN Armory

April 15, 2022 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

April 16, 2022 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

April 19, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

April 20, 2022 Chesterfield, MO The Factory

April 22, 2022 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 23, 2022 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

April 26, 2022 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

April 27, 2022 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

April 29, 2022 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

April 30, 2022 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

May 3, 2022 Boston, MA Roadrunner

May 4, 2022 Washington, DC Anthem

May 6, 2022 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

May 7, 2022 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

May 9, 2022 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

May 10, 2022 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House

May 12, 2022 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

May 13, 2022 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater

May 14, 2022 Irving, TX Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 17, 2022 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

May 18, 2022 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

May 20, 2022 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea

May 21, 2022 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

May 24, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

May 25, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

June 11, 2022 Hamburg, Germany Stadtpark

June 13, 2022 Berlin, Germany Verti Music Hall

June 15, 2022 Zurich, Switzerland Halle 622

June 16, 2022 Milan, Italy Fabrique

June 18, 2022 Cologne, Germany Palladium

June 19, 2022 Brussels, Belgium Forest National

June 21, 2022 Paris, France Zénith

June 22, 2022 Amsterdam, Holland AFAS Live

June 29, 2022 Cork, Ireland Live At The Marquee

June 30, 2022 Dublin, Ireland Fairview Park

July 2, 2022 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy Glasgow

July 3, 2022 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester

July 4, 2022 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy Birmingham

July 6, 2022 London, UK Eventim Apollo

July 7, 2022 London, UK Eventim Apollo