Warner Music Expands Leadership Team In Mexico

MEXICO CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Mexico has expanded its senior leadership team with the addition of Alejo Mejia as Vice President of A&R Strategy and the promotion of Miguel Vela to Vice President of Marketing & Strategy and General Manager, Central America.

Both executives are expected to assume their new roles at WMG Mexico after the start of the New Year and will report to Tomas Rodriguez, Managing Director of Warner Music Mexico.

Mejia has been a part of Warner for almost 6 years, playing a significant role in the development of the careers of artists such as Piso 21, Maite Perroni and Mike Bahía. He is also the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion champion for Warner Music Mexico, playing a leading role in the company’s social justice campaigns.

“I’m excited to be taking up this new role as we look to further strengthen our roster in Mexico. We work with so many legendary Mexican artists, but we’re also diversifying our talent pool and moving into new genres which are fast gaining traction with music fans. Our artists have long been able to connect with fans around the world and now that process can happen even faster, which makes it an exhilarating time to be in the music business.”

Another WMG veteran, Miguel Vela first joined Warner two decades ago as a label manager, before moving into a marketing role, overseeing campaigns in Mexico and Central America.

“I’m honored to be asked to step into this new dual position. The music market in Central America is growing fast and attracting increasing international attention. We want to make sure we’re the first choice for artists from the region and for those looking to build their fanbase here. We’re also looking to craft even more ambitious marketing campaigns for all our artists across Mexico and Central America. Increasing digital penetration has really opened the door for us to connect artists and fans more innovatively online,” Miguel Vela said.

“Alejo and Miguel are amazing executives who’ve blazed a trail in the industry. I’m delighted that we’re able to continue to harness their expertise and experience on behalf of our artists. The music market is changing fast in Mexico and Central America and we want to ensure that we’re ahead of the curve when it comes to supporting our artists’ careers,” added Tomas Rodriguez.