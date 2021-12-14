Adam Brill Named VP Of Fairs & Festivals At Wasserman Music, Mike Sosin Promoted To Agent

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Wasserman Music announced the hire of industry veteran Adam Brill as the agency’s new Vice President of Fairs & Festivals.

Before joining Wasserman, Brill was an agent at CAA for six years, but also did stints at APA and UTA earlier in his career. During that time, he’s represented and played a role in developing artists such as Conan Gray, Tate McRae, Zara Larsson, Audrey Mika, O.A.R, Gavin DeGraw, Capital Cities and Imagine Dragons.

In addition to his work as a talent rep, Brill also served as a consultant for Atlantic Records, where he helped to sign and develop rising artists.

Brill got his start in the industry while he was in school at the University of Iowa, leading the school’s concert committee and overseeing a team of more than 20 students who promoted arena shows by artists such as John Mayer and Bob Dyland.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Wasserman family. Their success as a company is reinforced by their entrepreneurial and innovative mindset. I am excited to help build a division that will further benefit all Wasserman clients,” said Brill of his new post.

“We’re very excited to have Adam join our team at Wasserman. His extensive artist development track record fits perfectly with our ethos, and he brings valuable perspective and experience to the important space of fair and festival bookings,” added Marty Diamond, EVP & Managing Executive at Wasserman Music.

Waserman also announced the hire of Mike Sosin as an agent in the company’s fairs and festival division. Sosin has been part of Team Wass for five years, serving most recently as coordinator for SVP Trey Many. Before Wasserman, Sosin handled radio promotion for Bloodshot Records and also managed artists.

“Mike is a close friend, a valuable colleague, and an amazing human being. I’m thrilled that he’s now growing into this new role, and his extensive knowledge and bright spirit will continue to enhance our agency,” said Trey Many.

Both Sosin and Brill are based in Los Angeles.