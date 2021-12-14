Warner Music Launches Atlantic Records Germany

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music’s announced the expansion of their venerable Atlantic Records brand to Germany.

Based in the cultural hub of Berlin-Kreuzberg, Atlantic Records Germany will focus on discovering and promoting German hip-hop, in particular, underground rap, a genre which has resonated with fans in the region in recent years.

The label’s first major signing is Austrian rapper Yung Hurn, who has signed his first major label deal with Atlantic. Yung Hurn, who is from Vienna’s Donaustadt neighborhood, first broke through in 2015 with his EP, Wiener Linien, and expanded on his success with hits such as “Nein.”

“The launch of Atlantic Records Germany will really electrify the market here. We have one of the most exciting rap scenes in Europe and we want to work with the best of its artists to offer them a platform and support for long-term careers in this business. And we’re so excited to sign Yung Hurn as our first artist on the label,” said Doreen Schimk and Fabian Drebes, Co-Presidents Warner Music Central Europe.

Natascha Augustin, VP at Warner Chappell Music Germany, who works as an A&R exec with many of the biggest names in German rap, is taking on an additional, consultancy role with the label, while continuing to act as creative lead at the publisher.

The expansion into Germany is the latest move in a period of growth for the label, and follows the launch of regional offices in Russia in March, and the Benelux in November.