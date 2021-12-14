Korn Announces North American Arena Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Pioneering nu metal band Korn revealed plans for a major North American arena tour in support of their forthcoming studio album Requiem.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on March 4th at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo, with 18 additional shows scheduled across the U.S. before the run wraps on April 1st at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Chevelle and Code Orange have both signed on as special guests for the tour.

In addition to the arena run, Korn has been announced for four nights of shows with System Of A Down, Helmet and Russian Circles in early 2022 beginning on January 31st at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, followed by a show at Viejas Arena on February 1st, and closing out with two performances at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on February 4 & 5.

Korn’s tour will be in support of their upcoming studio album, Requiem, which is due to hit the shelves, digital and otherwise, on February 4th via Loma Vista Recordings.

Upcoming Live Dates

^ = w/ System of a Down, Helmet, Russian Circles

* = w/ Chevelle and Code Orange

1/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

2/1 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena^

2/4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium^

2/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium^

3/4 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena*

3/5 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*

3/7 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum*

3/8 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center*

3/10 – Knoxville, TN @ University of Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena*

3/11 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex*

3/13 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena*

3/15 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center*

3/16 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center*

3/19 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena*

3/20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center*

3/22 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena*

3/23 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center*

3/25 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center*

3/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center*

3/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena*

3/29 – Madison, WI @ The Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center*

3/31 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center*

4/1 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena*