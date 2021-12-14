Eurovision Winners Måneskin Extends Publishing Deal With Sony Music

(CelebrityAccess) — Italian rock group Måneskin, winners of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, have renewed their exclusive publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing.

The deal extends the publishing agreement the band signed with Sony in 2017 and will cover their future releases and current catalog.

Måneskin, consisting of Victoria De Angelis, Ethan Torchio, Thomas Raggi, and Damiano David, took top honors at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest and just made their first North American concert appearances opening for the Rolling Stones during a recent show in Las Vegas, and performing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

In addition, the group announced a new set of UK and European tour dates for 2022.

“It has been a huge privilege to work with Måneskin over the past 4 years, because they reflect how music should be – free-spoken, inclusive, and authentic – and it’s why their songs are so incredible. Their achievements this year also remind us of the power of dreams, showing what’s possible through hard work, commitment, and strong will. We are honored and grateful to continue working with Måneskin and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for them,” said Paola Balestrazzi, A&R Director, Sony Music Publishing Italy.

“We are thrilled that Damiano, Victoria, Ethan and Thomas have decided to extend their relationship with us. Their songs have taken popular music forward into new uncharted waters around the globe, single-handedly creating a genre that is both new and fresh, as well as true to rock ‘n roll. We look forward to working with them on this exciting phase of their momentous career,” added Guy Henderson, President, International, Sony Music Publishing.