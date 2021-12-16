Farm Aid Distributed Almost $1 Million In Grants For 2021

(CelebrityAccess) — Following a successful in-person festival in September, Farm Aid, the organization launched to support America’s family farmers, announced it has distributed almost $1 million in grant funding in 2021.

According to Farm Aid, grants were prioritized for organizations working to support family farmers, advance racial equity and social justice in our food system, advance farmer-led solutions to climate change, and build capacity for systemic change in farm and food systems.

In all, $972,000 of grants were distributed, including $817,500 for 86 family farm, rural service and urban agriculture organizations.

As well, earlier this year, Farm Aid provided grants worth $113,000 to assist farm and ranch families who were impacted by immediate and long-term climate disasters, including historic winter storms, record drought and wildfires.

An additional $17,500 in grants went to long-term partners to address pressing needs or take advantage of unique opportunities to advance family farm agriculture.

Emergency grants totaling more than $24,000 were made to farm families to cover essential household expenses.

“Thanks to generous supporters from across the country — and a triumphant return to the Farm Aid stage in Hartford, Connecticut — Farm Aid is glad to make these grants to grassroots organizations that support family farmers across the country,” said Farm Aid President Willie Nelson. “These folks are the lifeblood of the movement for family farmers and their work is essential for an equitable and sustainable farm and food system for us all.”