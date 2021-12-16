Randy Phillips Join TEG’s Board Of Directors In An ‘Operational’ Role

(CelebrityAccess) — Live entertainment and ticketing company TEG announced that entertainment industry veteran Randy Phillips has joined the company’s Board of Directors.

According to TEG, Phillips role on the board will be both advisory and operational and Phillips already orchestrated TEG’s role on behalf of DONDA Touring in producing and promoting the December 9th sold-out benefit Ye (Kanye West) and Drake, concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The concert, which featured Ye (formerly Kanye West) with special guest Drake in a one-night only fundraiser at the L.A. Coliseum to raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform.

“I have had many opportunities in my career to work with some of the greatest artists and executives in the live entertainment sector of the music industry. Joining the extraordinary TEG team is a dream come true for me since I have so much respect for TEG Group CEO, Geoff Jones who built an incredibly well-run and market-leading company in Australia/New Zealand and has built on that success across the globe. Working with a true musical genius like Kanye, again, was an opportunity that my role at TEG afforded me and the results were financially and historically significant. This is just the beginning since our artists work for their fans and TEG works for our artists. Together with my colleagues on the Board and in the operating divisions of TEG, we plan on strategically growing the business through organic growth and acquisitions,” Phillips said.

Before joining TEG, Phillips led LiveStyle, the electronic music promoter formed in the wake of the collapse of Robert Sillerman’s SFX Entertainment which filed for bankruptcy in 2016.

Before his role at LiveStyle, Phillips spent more than a decade as CEO at AEG Live, where he helped to establish the company as a major player in the live touring industry and oversaw dealmaking for tours by artists such as Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Rod Stewart, and Prince.

Additionally, Phillips produced films featuring Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry, as well as heading the company’s expansion of its festival division. He also served as a manager or co-manager for artists such as Lionel Richie, Usher, and Toni Braxton, among others.