Coheed & Cambria Announce Plans For The Great Destroyer Tour In The Spring Of 2022

American progressive rock band Coheed & Cambria revealed the details of their headlining “The Great Destroyer Tour,” with support from special guests Sheer Mag.

The intimate club tour kicks off on February 16th at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, CA with a month worth of scheduled dates before the tour wraps at XL Live in Harrisburg, PA, on March 19th.

For the tour, Coheed & Cambria will perform music from their forthcoming 10th studio album. The band has released several singles from the new album already, including “Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)” and “Shoulders,” which are currently charting on Active Rock Radio.

The album will continue the Amory Wars “Vaxis” saga, a sprawling science fiction epic that has been the focus of Coheed & Cambria’s creative output.

Full details for the ‘Great Destroyer’ tour are below:

Feb 16 – Pappy and Harriet’s – Pioneertown, CA

Feb 17 – Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV

Feb 19 – El Rey Theatre – Albuquerque, NM

Feb 20 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ

Feb 22 – Diamond Ballroom – Oklahoma City

Feb 23 – The Soundstage at Graceland – Memphis, TN

Feb 25 – Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL

Feb 26 – The Fillmore – New Orleans, LA

Feb 28 – The Mill & Mine – Knoxville, TN

Mar 01 – The Signal – Chattanooga, TN

Mar 02 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

Mar 04 – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA

Mar 05 – The National – Richmond, VA

Mar 06 – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION – Newport, KY

Mar 08 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

Mar 09 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI

Mar 11 – Clyde Theatre – Fort Wayne, IN

Mar 13 – GLC Live at 20 Monroe – Grand Rapids, M

Mar 14 – Main Street Armory – Rochester, NY

Mar 15 – Empire Live – Albany, NY

Mar 17 – Fete Music Hall – Providence, RI

Mar 18 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT

Mar 19 – XL Live – Harrisburg, PA