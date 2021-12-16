Quebec Tightens COVID-19 Measures, Including Capacity Restrictions, Amid Spike In New Infections

QUEBEC CITY (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian province of Quebec announced expanded restrictions as the government works to reduce a spike in COVID-19 in the region.

The raft of new restrictions, which go into effect on Monday, include public mask mandates with increased monitoring for at-risk locations and a reduction in capacity for public activities.

Public activities, including cinemas, concert venues and restaurants will be limited to 50% capacity with a maximum crowd of 250.

As well, people must stay seated and wear masks at all times.

Additionally, activities such as dancing and karaoke have been banned.

The province also announced that all tournaments and competitions have been banned and training facilities and gyms must operate at a reduced capacity.

“In this fight that we are waging, it’s not enough to just get vaccinated,” Premier François Legault during a press conference.

The tightening of public health measures come as the province grapples with a sharp spike in COVID-19 infections. On Thursday, Quebec reported 2,736 new cases, the highest total since January of 2021.