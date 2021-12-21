The 34th Annual Folk Alliance Conference Is Pushed Back To May

(CelebrityAccess) — In light of the increasingly dire situation with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Folk Alliance International announced a change of dates for the 34th annual Folk Alliance International Conference

The conference, which was originally scheduled to take place in February will now take place in Kansas City from May 18-22, 2022.

“This has been a difficult decision to make, but after working with event safety consultants at Majestic Collaborations, the Kansas City Health Department, the Office of Emergency Management, and the Westin Crown Center Hotel team, we determined this was the most responsible way to proceed,” said Folk executive director, Aengus Finnan.

According to the Folk Alliance, all current conference registrations will be automatically moved forward to the new dates. For those who cannot attend the conference in May, refunds will be available and all registrants have been emailed with instructions.

The 2022 conference will take place as a hybrid event and will feature a theme of Living Traditions and will showcase various folk music traditions both from the U.S. and abroad.

FAI staff and board will be working collaboratively with SERFA (the Southeast Regional Folk Alliance) to support their return to in-person gathering the week prior.