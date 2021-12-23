Mayor Bill de Blasio Announces Plans For A Scaled Back New Year’s Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city’s celebration of New Year’s Eve in Times Square will take place this year with smaller crowds and enhanced safety precautions against the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Mayor’s Office, visitors who attend the festivities in Times Square on New Year’s Eve will be required to present proof that they have been fully vaccinated along with a valid photo identification and will be required to remain masked at all times.

“Fully vaccinated” means that on the date of December 31, 2021, a reveler is at least 14 days after their second dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine OR at least 14 days after their single dose of an approved single dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Proof of vaccination must include a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or World Health Organization (WHO) approved COVID-19 vaccine. These are Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca/Oxford, Sinopharm or Sinovac.

Unvaccinated minors under the age of five will be allowed to attend if accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.

Additionally, the crowds at the 2021 event will be limited and instead of the 58,000 people who usually throng Times Square on New Year’s Eve, the event this year will be limited to about 15,000.

As well, visitors will be restricted from entry to the viewing areas until about 3:00 PM, which is much later than in typical years.

“New Yorkers have stepped up tremendously over the past year—we are leading the way on vaccinations, we have reopened safely, and every day we work toward building a recovery for all of us,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “There is a lot to celebrate and these additional safety measures will keep the fully vaccinated crowd safe and healthy as we ring in the New Year.”

“New York is the best place in the world to celebrate New Year’s Eve and now it will be one of the safest against COVID as well,” said Mayor-elect Eric Adams. “The Mayor has made the right move to take precautionary measures as we learn to live with COVID and fight the Omicron variant—and New Yorkers and visitors alike can now enjoy Times Square and the rest of our city as we ring in 2022.”

“This year’s holiday season may not be the one we had hoped for, but we can still have a happy holiday season,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi. “All New Yorkers should get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible. Wear a quality face mask and stay home if you’re feeling sick, no matter how mild your symptoms.”