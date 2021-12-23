The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Pat Boone

Pat Boone says the Black artists whose songs he covered thanked him for doing so, it meant money in their bank accounts and career opportunities. Pat grew up in Nashville and found his way as a singer, and after ups and downs he got his big break and… Pat went to college, he had a family, he acted in movies…he did it all. You’ll enjoy hearing him talk about it!

