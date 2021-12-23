What To Do During The 2021 Music Industry Holiday Slowdown

(Hypebot) — Just because parts of the industry may be coming to a halt, doesn’t mean you have to…

A guest post by James Shotwell of Haulix.

After another wild and unpredictable year, the music industry at large is taking a break, and you know what? You should too. You deserve it.

It’s finally happening. After 12 long months of pandemics, pipeline issues, discovery algorithms, and more social media content than anyone cares to think about, the annual music industry slow down is upon us. For the next three weeks, the best majority of the music industry will be on some form of vacation. As one industry contact put it, “Ask yourself: Is this a December issue, or is it a January email?”

Hopefully, news of the slowdown brings a feeling of relief. But we know that’s not the case. You still have things to accomplish! Other people may be taking a break, but you have something to do! Your to-do list is long, and you will finish it before the holidays. At least, that’s what you keep telling yourself.

Or maybe you still have to work. My team and I will be working through the holidays, as will many other industry professionals. There will be fewer meetings and fewer emails, of course, but the wheels of entertainment never fully come to a halt. There are always support tickets to answer, databases to update, press releases to prepare, songs to write, etc.

Whatever the case, it’s fine to feel the way you feel. The holidays are difficult for everyone, But they are a time for the rest of reflection, even if you have to work! Over the next few weeks, there will be things you cannot accomplish. There will be people you cannot reach, contact you cannot complete, and calls that go on returned. Good! Let those people rest. They’ve earned it.

Please do what you need to survive and scratch that creative edge, but I must urge you to approach the next three weeks with an increased focus on the rest. Make time to think about the things you’ve accomplished and the things you are working toward at the moment. You probably can’t believe all that you accomplished over the last 12 months. You’ve done so much, and you’ve yet to do so many things that will be incredible, no doubt, but right now, your power is limited. Take that as a sign and rest. Do that in whatever form is best for you, but walk away from work. You’ve earned it.

James Shotwell is the Director of Customer Engagement at Haulix and host of the company’s podcast, Inside Music. He is also a public speaker known for promoting careers in the entertainment industry, as well as an entertainment journalist with over a decade of experience. His bylines include Rolling Stone, Alternative Press, Substream Magazine, Nu Sound, and Under The Gun Review, among other popular outlets.