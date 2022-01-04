DJ Skee Mask And His Label Ilian Tape Remove Music From Spotify, Suggest Fans Steal It Instead

(Hypebot) — Munich EDM producer and DJ Skee Mask and Ilian Tape, the indie label that releases his music, have removed their tracks from Spotify.

“All my shit is gone.”

Skee Mask’s 2018 album, Compro, was named “Best New Music” by Pitchfork.

Only a few random tracks on compilation remain on Spotify, but Apple Music and others have the catalog.

“It’s done, all my shit is gone from Spotify,” Skee Mask aka Bryan Müller wrote to his fans via social media.

“My music will be available there again as soon as this company starts (somehow) becoming honest & respectful towards music makers,” he added.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.