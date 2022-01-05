Newport Jazz And Folk Festivals Partner With Dice For Digital Ticketing

NEWPORT, RI (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the iconic Newport Folk and Newport Jazz festivals announced they will be bringing digital ticketing to the events for the first time through a new partnership with ticketing and music discovery platform Dice.

“Every year of the event, we work with our partners to innovate beyond traditional ticketing,” says Jay Sweet, Executive Producer of Newport Folk. “The most important thing to us is that the fans have a fantastic experience and we know that experience starts long before doors open to our event. In a year where fans deserve to get out and go see the music they love, we know DICE is the right partner to make things as easy as possible, fair, transparent and intuitive for our Newport Family. We want these tickets in the hands of our fans and not on the secondary market.”

“Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals have an unmatched legacy as two of the most celebrated music events in US history and it’s an honor for DICE to be named their partner,” added DICE President Russ Tannen. “At DICE we love working with the most ambitious operators in the world, whether that’s rising independent venues through to legendary festivals that continue to push the boundaries.”

The Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals, created by George Wein in 1954 and 1959 respectively, are two of the longest-running music festivals in the U.S., and have provided a stage for career defining performances by artists such as Bob Dylan, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Pete Seeger, Joni Mitchell, and numerous others.

Jay Sweet joined the organization in 2008 and has helped both festivals attain the rare status of events that sell out completely months before the lineup is announced.