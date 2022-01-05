COVID Surge Pushes Blues Summit And Maple Blues Awards Back To June

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Toronto Blues Society announced that the 2021 Blues Summit and the 25th annual Maple Blues Awards have been pushed back to June due to current provincial restrictions and travel limitations imposed due to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Blues Summit will now take place from June 17-20, 2022, and the winners for this year’s Maple Blues Awards will be announced on June 20, 2022, at Koerner Hall in Toronto.

Hosted by Ottawa’s Angelique Francis, the Maple Blues Awards will feature performances from five current nominees, including Bobby Dean Blackburn, who is nominated for the Blues With A Feeling (Lifetime Achievement) Award, multiple nominee Sue Foley, who is up for Entertainer of the Year, Electric Act of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Recording/Producer of the Year, and Guitarist of the Year.

Female Vocalist of the Year nominee Crystal Shawanda, Songwriter of the Year nominee Kat Danser, and Colin Linden, who is nominated for Recording/Producer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year, will also take the stage during the event.

For the conference, COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced with proof of vaccination and valid ID required for entry to the event. Masks will also be mandatory for attendees in 2022 and will be required everywhere in the building, including during concerts.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.rcmusic.com/events-and-performances.