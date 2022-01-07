A2IM Revives Black Independent Music Accelerator For 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) announced the return of its a fellowship initiative designed to amplify black voices in the indie music sector for a second year.

The program is intended to provide a platform for black-owned business in the independent sector, bringing additional resources, visibility, mentorship, and networking opportunities to the table for program participants.

BIMA can help fledgling business overcome financial obstacles that often stand in the way of success for startup companies.

“Black entrepreneurs have been the backbone of the music industry since the beginning of time. Allowing us to access the resources of counterparts, now opens doors to innumerable possibilities for creators that look, think, and dream like us,” shares Erinn Knight, President of Build Your Own Dreams and 2021 BIMA Fellow.

“The BIMA program has made me feel seen and reflected in an industry I have felt alone in for a long time. The ongoing offerings with industry service providers, and the experts in the BIMA program, have been helpful and educational. In addition, access to all the A2IM membership benefits have completely elevated and uplifted my indie label,” says Katrina Frye, Founder & CEO of Lauretta Records, also chosen as a 2021 BIMA Fellow.

“Being selected as a fellow in the inaugural BIMA program by A2IM opened so many avenues for us,” added Aliem Jumpp, Founder & CEO of SpacedOut Studios Entertainment.

For 2022, A2IM has assembled a council of industry professionals who will offer guidance and oversight for program participants.

The 2022 council includes Fotemah Mba, Head of A&R, General Market, Cinq Music Group; Courtnay Moriarty, Sr. Digital Rights Manager, Pex; and Kristine Mbadugha, Manager, Independent Music Partnerships, YouTube Music; with more names to be announced soon.

Applications to participate in A2IM’s 2022 BIMA Program officially open on January 10, 2022 and close on January 24, 2022.

To apply or learn more, please visit https://www.a2im.org/bima.