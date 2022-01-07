Dylan Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Attorneys for Bob Dylan have formally denied that he sexually abused a 12-year-old girl in 1965, claiming that the lawsuit amounts to little more than a “brazen shakedown.”

In the original lawsuit, filed in August, a woman identified only as J.C. alleged that Bob Dylan drugged and sexually abused her at the Chelsea Hotel in a six-week period in April and May of 1965.

Through the lawsuit, J.C. claims that Dylan obtained control over her when she was 12 and used his influence as a musician as part of a plan to sexually abuse J.C.. She also alleged that Dylan gave her drugs and alcohol as part of multiple instances of abuse durng the period.

However, since the original suit was filed, numerous documents have come to light that showed Bob Dylan spent much of that time period traveling between the West Coast of the U.S. and the UK.

After the timeline appeared to undercut the claims in the lawsuit, J.C. filed an amended complaint to include the less specific time frame of the Spring of 1965.

Now Dylan’s attorneys have responded to the amended complaint refuting the allegations within, writing: “This case — based on plaintiff’s alleged interactions with Bob Dylan more than 56 years ago — is a brazen shakedown masquerading as a lawsuit. It was filed in bad faith for the improper purpose of extracting a huge payout on the threat of negative publicity. The allegation is false, malicious, reckless and defamatory. Mr. Dylan will not be extorted.”