James Corden Cancels The Late Late Show After Testing Positive For COVID-19

(CelebrityAccess) — James Corden, host of CBS’s The Late Late Show, announced on Thursday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Corden, who is 43, revealed his diagnosis via Instagram, stating that he was infected despite being fully vaccinated and boostered.

“I just tested positive for COVID 19. I’m fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this, am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine,” he wrote.

According to Corden, while he’s shaking off the infection, the Late Late Show will be on hiatus for a “few days.”

Corden joins the ranks of his late-night colleagues who have also been infected. Jimmy Fallon revealed earlier this week that he has recovered from a bout of COVID-19 in December, and Seth Meyers also canceled his shows this week after he tested positive for the virus.