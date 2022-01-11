Australia’s Unify Forever Metal Fest Postpones Following ‘Critical Advice’ From Health Officials

MELBOURNE, Victoria (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Australian heavy metal festival Unify Forever have made the difficult decision to reschedule the event until March with hopes that the situation on the ground with the pandemic improves.

Originally scheduled for January 21st and 22nd in Melbourne, festival organizers have reoriented the event to a previously announced backup weekend from March 10 to 13, 2022.

In a statement published on Monday, organizers said: “With the rise in COVID positive cases and the impact this is having on the healthcare system and staffing levels, we received critical advice yesterday from key stakeholders, including emergency services, that resources required to run Unify Forever on the January dates would be limited due to the pandemic.”

“As we hope you all understand, without the confirmation of adequate emergency services and other key event personnel we just can’t proceed safely in January. Although not the outcome we had hoped for, safety is always our priority when running Unify and its the best decision we can make given the current situation.”

Organizers went on to note that all tickets will remain valid for the new dates and a “vast majority” of the previously announced lineup remains intact for the March event.

The fest features a metal-heavy lineup of homegrown Australian talent, including The Amity Affliction, Violent Soho, Trophy Eyes, Slowly Slowly, Stories, Alpha Wolf, Alt., Banks arcade, Drown This City, and the Last Martyr, among others.