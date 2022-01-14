Unskinny Bop ... Oops ... Mmm Bop - Hanson Announces 2022 World Tour and Album

(CelebrityAccess) – Pop Trio Hanson, aka Isaac, Taylor and Zac have announced a 2002 tour run and new album. The album will consist of the band’s three solo efforts on one disc.
The multi-platinum, three-time Grammy nominated trifecta (Taylor-lead singer, Isaac-guitar, and Zac-drums) have sold over 16M albums worldwide. The brothers three was formed in Tulsa in 1992, and due to the success of their single, “MmmBop”, from their debut album, Middle of Nowhere, shot to meteoric fame as the single was #1 in 27 countries.
The Red Green Blue album is set to be released May 20, as the band celebrates 30 years of performing together. A third of the new album is written and produced by each brother (Isaac’s Green, Zac’s Blue, and Taylor’s Red). The album is co-produced by Grammy winners, Jim Scott (Tom Petty, Wilco), and David Garza (Fiona Apple, Midland). The first three singles from the new album have release dates and will feature each brother.
- February 11 – “Child at Heart” – Taylor
- March 11 – “Write You a Song” – Isaac
- April 15 – “Don’t Let Me Down” – Zac
- May 20 – Red Green Blue album release
The boys in the band released a statement via Big Hassle.
“Going into our 30th year as a band we felt like it was imperative we continue to tell our story like only we can and telling stories in ways that will continue to challenge us to grow and give people new reasons to listen. Red Green Blue is about sharing what has made us a band that has been able to weather so many storms,” said Isaac Hanson.
“Our love and respect for Jim Scott has only grown since we first met 20 years ago. He has been behind some of our favorite albums, so it’s an absolute joy to have finally made a project together,” said Taylor Hanson.
Added Zac Hanson, “We have had a long friendship and deep connection with David since our early days as a band. We could not have had a better musical collaborator for this milestone project.”
Hanson hasn’t matched the commercial success of the Middle of Nowhere phase, but Taylor, Isaac and Zac have remained busy in other endeavors. They left Island Def Jam Records in 2003 for more creative freedom, created their own indie label, 3CG Records and released a documentary (Strong Enough to Break), which chronicles their departure journey. They signed with artist management company, 10th Street Entertainment, created the podcast, “Taking the Walk”, which chronicles their philanthropy projects (HIV/AIDS and poverty) for Africa.
They’ve released numerous albums, created their own brew (Mmmhops) and company (HANSON Brothers Beer), got married and have 15 children between them (Isaac-3, Taylor-7 and Zac-5). WOW!
Embarking on their first tour since 2019, tickets go on sale January 20 at 10am via their official website Hanson.net. The tour kicks off June 2022 in Europe with tour stops in the US, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. See full tour itinerary below.
JUNE
- 8 – Helsinki FINLAND – House of Culture
- 10 – Stockholm SWEDEN – Berns
- 12 – Oslo NORWAY – Vulkan Arena
- 13 – Goteborg SWEDEN – Pustervik
- 14 – Kolding DENMARK – Godset
- 16 – Hamburg GERMANY – Mojo
- 17 – Koln GERMANY – Gloria
- 18 – Munich GERMANY – Strom
- 20 – Milan ITALY – Magazzini Generali
- 22 – Paris FRANCE – La Cigale
- 23 – Brussels BELGIUM – AB
- 24 – Amsterdam NETHERLANDS – Melkweg
- 26 – Nottingham UK – Rock City
- 28 – Glasgow UK – SWG3 Galvanisers
- 29 – Manchester UK – O2 Ritz
- 30 – London UK – Roundhouse
JULY
- 2 – Bristol UK – O2 Academy
- 3 – Leeds UK – University – Stylus
- 12 – Houston TX – House of Blues
- 14 – New Orleans LA – The Joy Theater
- 15 – Nashville TN – Ryman Auditorium
- 16 – Atlanta GA – The Eastern
- 17 – St Petersburg FL – Jannus Live
- 19 – Birmingham AL – Alabama Theater
- 20 – Raleigh NC – The Ritz
- 22 – Richmond VA – The National
- 23 – Silver Spring MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
- 24 – Philadelphia PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
- 26 – Pittsburgh PA – Palace Theatre
- 28 – Albany NY – Empire Live
- 29 – Boston MA – House of Blues
- 30 – Hampton Beach NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
- 31 – New York NY – The Beacon Theatre
AUGUST
- 2 – Montreal QC – Corona Theatre
- 3 – Toronto ON – Danforth Music Hall
- 5 – Elizabeth IN – Ceasers Event Center
- 6 – Cleveland OH – Agora Theatre
- 7 – Detroit MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
- 9 – Grand Rapids MI – 20 Monroe Live
- 10 – Indianapolis IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
- 12 – St Louis MO – The Pageant
- 13 – Chicago IL – Aragon Ballroom
- 14 – Madison WI – The Sylvee
- 16 – Springfield MO – Gillioz Theatre
- 18 – Council Bluffs IA – Stir Cove at Harrah’s
- 19 – Minneapolis MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
- 20 – Fargo ND – Fargo Brewing Company Outdoors
- 21 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theater
- 23 – Calgary AB – The Palace Theatre
- 24 – Edmonton AB – Midway
- 26 – Vancouver BC – The Vogue Theatre
- 27 – Seattle WA – The Moore
- 28 – Portland OR – Crystal Ballroom
- 30 – San Francisco CA – The Fillmore
- 31 – Anaheim CA – House of Blues
SEPTEMBER
- 2 – Los Angeles CA – Ace Theatre
- 3 – San Diego CA – Humphrey’s Concerts by The Bay
- 4 – Phoenix AZ – The Van Buren
- 6 – Las Vegas NV – Brooklyn Bowl
- 7 – Salt Lake City UT – The Depot
- 9 – Denver CO – Paramount Theatre
- 10 – Kansas City MO – Uptown Theatre
- 11 – Wichita KS – Cotillion Ballroom
- 13 – Austin TX – Emo’s
- 14 – Dallas TX – House of Blues
- 25 – Mexico City MEXICO – BlackBerry
- 27 – Guadalajara MEXICO – Teatro Diana
- 28 – Leon MEXICO – Foro de Lago
- 29 – Queretaro MEXICO – Teatro Metropolitan
OCTOBER
- 1 – Monterrey MEXICO – Pabellon M
- 4 – Santiago CHILE – Teatro Coliseo
- 6 – Buenos Aires ARGENTINA – Teatro Gran Rivadavia
- 8 – Montevideo URUGUAY – La Trastienda
- 11 – Porto Alegre BRAZIL – Teatro Bourbon Country
- 12 – Curitiba BRAZIL – Live Curitiba
- 14 – Ribeirão Preto BRAZIL – Arena Eurobike
- 15 – Sao Paulo BRAZIL – Espaco Das Americas
- 16 – Uberlandia BRAZIL – Arena Sabiazinho
- 19 – Brasilia BRAZIL – Centro de Convencoes Ulyess Guimaraes
- 21 – Rio de Janeiro BRAZIL – Qualistage