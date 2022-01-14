Unskinny Bop ... Oops ... Mmm Bop - Hanson Announces 2022 World Tour and Album

(CelebrityAccess) – Pop Trio Hanson, aka Isaac, Taylor and Zac have announced a 2002 tour run and new album. The album will consist of the band’s three solo efforts on one disc.

The multi-platinum, three-time Grammy nominated trifecta (Taylor-lead singer, Isaac-guitar, and Zac-drums) have sold over 16M albums worldwide. The brothers three was formed in Tulsa in 1992, and due to the success of their single, “MmmBop”, from their debut album, Middle of Nowhere, shot to meteoric fame as the single was #1 in 27 countries.

The Red Green Blue album is set to be released May 20, as the band celebrates 30 years of performing together. A third of the new album is written and produced by each brother (Isaac’s Green, Zac’s Blue, and Taylor’s Red). The album is co-produced by Grammy winners, Jim Scott (Tom Petty, Wilco), and David Garza (Fiona Apple, Midland). The first three singles from the new album have release dates and will feature each brother.

February 11 – “Child at Heart” – Taylor

March 11 – “Write You a Song” – Isaac

April 15 – “Don’t Let Me Down” – Zac

May 20 – Red Green Blue album release

The boys in the band released a statement via Big Hassle.

“Going into our 30th year as a band we felt like it was imperative we continue to tell our story like only we can and telling stories in ways that will continue to challenge us to grow and give people new reasons to listen. Red Green Blue is about sharing what has made us a band that has been able to weather so many storms,” said Isaac Hanson. “Our love and respect for Jim Scott has only grown since we first met 20 years ago. He has been behind some of our favorite albums, so it’s an absolute joy to have finally made a project together,” said Taylor Hanson. Added Zac Hanson, “We have had a long friendship and deep connection with David since our early days as a band. We could not have had a better musical collaborator for this milestone project.”

Hanson hasn’t matched the commercial success of the Middle of Nowhere phase, but Taylor, Isaac and Zac have remained busy in other endeavors. They left Island Def Jam Records in 2003 for more creative freedom, created their own indie label, 3CG Records and released a documentary (Strong Enough to Break), which chronicles their departure journey. They signed with artist management company, 10th Street Entertainment, created the podcast, “Taking the Walk”, which chronicles their philanthropy projects (HIV/AIDS and poverty) for Africa.

They’ve released numerous albums, created their own brew (Mmmhops) and company (HANSON Brothers Beer), got married and have 15 children between them (Isaac-3, Taylor-7 and Zac-5). WOW!

Embarking on their first tour since 2019, tickets go on sale January 20 at 10am via their official website Hanson.net. The tour kicks off June 2022 in Europe with tour stops in the US, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. See full tour itinerary below.

JUNE

8 – Helsinki FINLAND – House of Culture

10 – Stockholm SWEDEN – Berns

12 – Oslo NORWAY – Vulkan Arena

13 – Goteborg SWEDEN – Pustervik

14 – Kolding DENMARK – Godset

16 – Hamburg GERMANY – Mojo

17 – Koln GERMANY – Gloria

18 – Munich GERMANY – Strom

20 – Milan ITALY – Magazzini Generali

22 – Paris FRANCE – La Cigale

23 – Brussels BELGIUM – AB

24 – Amsterdam NETHERLANDS – Melkweg

26 – Nottingham UK – Rock City

28 – Glasgow UK – SWG3 Galvanisers

29 – Manchester UK – O2 Ritz

30 – London UK – Roundhouse

JULY

2 – Bristol UK – O2 Academy

3 – Leeds UK – University – Stylus

12 – Houston TX – House of Blues

14 – New Orleans LA – The Joy Theater

15 – Nashville TN – Ryman Auditorium

16 – Atlanta GA – The Eastern

17 – St Petersburg FL – Jannus Live

19 – Birmingham AL – Alabama Theater

20 – Raleigh NC – The Ritz

22 – Richmond VA – The National

23 – Silver Spring MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

24 – Philadelphia PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

26 – Pittsburgh PA – Palace Theatre

28 – Albany NY – Empire Live

29 – Boston MA – House of Blues

30 – Hampton Beach NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

31 – New York NY – The Beacon Theatre

AUGUST

2 – Montreal QC – Corona Theatre

3 – Toronto ON – Danforth Music Hall

5 – Elizabeth IN – Ceasers Event Center

6 – Cleveland OH – Agora Theatre

7 – Detroit MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

9 – Grand Rapids MI – 20 Monroe Live

10 – Indianapolis IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

12 – St Louis MO – The Pageant

13 – Chicago IL – Aragon Ballroom

14 – Madison WI – The Sylvee

16 – Springfield MO – Gillioz Theatre

18 – Council Bluffs IA – Stir Cove at Harrah’s

19 – Minneapolis MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

20 – Fargo ND – Fargo Brewing Company Outdoors

21 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theater

23 – Calgary AB – The Palace Theatre

24 – Edmonton AB – Midway

26 – Vancouver BC – The Vogue Theatre

27 – Seattle WA – The Moore

28 – Portland OR – Crystal Ballroom

30 – San Francisco CA – The Fillmore

31 – Anaheim CA – House of Blues

SEPTEMBER

2 – Los Angeles CA – Ace Theatre

3 – San Diego CA – Humphrey’s Concerts by The Bay

4 – Phoenix AZ – The Van Buren

6 – Las Vegas NV – Brooklyn Bowl

7 – Salt Lake City UT – The Depot

9 – Denver CO – Paramount Theatre

10 – Kansas City MO – Uptown Theatre

11 – Wichita KS – Cotillion Ballroom

13 – Austin TX – Emo’s

14 – Dallas TX – House of Blues

25 – Mexico City MEXICO – BlackBerry

27 – Guadalajara MEXICO – Teatro Diana

28 – Leon MEXICO – Foro de Lago

29 – Queretaro MEXICO – Teatro Metropolitan

OCTOBER