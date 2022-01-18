Spin Off Festival Set to Return July 2022 With Lineup Announcement

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (CelebrityAccess) – Adelaide music festival, Spin Off is set to return to the Adelaide Showgrounds on Friday, July 22. They announced their lineup after a 2 year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Splendour in the Grass’s sister festival (or “spin off” festival) was absent for five years before returning in 2018. That year, tickets sold out within weeks and received overwhelming positive response from industry and fans alike. The 2019 version was attended by over 20,000 fans and featured headliner Childish Gambino.

Five Four Entertainment, Secret Sounds and Triple J Presents announced the 2022 lineup with headliners Glass Animals, along with Jack Harlow, Spacey Jane and others. In addition to the amazing music, Spin Off also features exhibitions from Adelaide’s best visual artists, a ferris wheel, shopping from festival markets, and offers a wide selection of food trucks. Tickets go on sale January 24 at 9am via moshtix.com.au.