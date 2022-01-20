Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X, Arlo Parks Top GLAAD Media Awards 2022 Music Nominees

(Hypebot) – GLAAD has named the 2022 nominees in both Breakthrough and established music artist categories.

The GLAAD Media Awards honor the fair and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community and the issues that affect their lives.

Although bisexuals – who make up the majority of the LGBTQ community according to GLAAD – are underrepresented in the media, this year’s music nominees defy the trend.

Bisexual artists Halsey and St. Vincent and pansexual artist Demi Lovato are nominated for Outstanding Music Artist. In the Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist category, bisexual artists Arlo Parks, Japanese Breakfast, and Lauren Jauregui are all nominated.

GLAAD Media Awards 2022 Music Nominees

Outstanding Music Artist

Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days (Low Country Sound/Elektra Records)

BROCKHAMPTON, ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE (RCA Records/Question Everything)

Demi Lovato, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over (Island Records)

Elton John, The Lockdown Sessions (Interscope Records)

Halsey, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power (Capitol Records)

Kaytranada, Intimidated (RCA Records)

Lil Nas X, MONTERO (Columbia Records)

Melissa Etheridge, One Way Out (BMG)

Mykki Blanco, Broken Hearts and Beauty Sleep (Transgressive Records)

St. Vincent, Daddy’s Home (Loma Vista Recordings)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

Arlo Parks, Collapsed in Sunbeams (Transgressive Records)

Asiahn, The Interlude (Third&Hayden/Motown)

girl in red, if i could make it go quiet (AWAL)

Jake Wesley Rogers, Pluto (Facet/Warner Records)

Japanese Breakfast, Jubilee (Dead Oceans)

Joy Oladokun, in defense of my own happiness (Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records)

Lauren Jauregui, Prelude (Attunement Records/AWAL)

Lily Rose, Stronger Than I Am (Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music/Republic Records)

Lucy Dacus, Home Video (Matador Records)

VINCINT, There Will Be Tears (Vincint Cannady)

See the full list of GLAAD nominees across all categories here.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.