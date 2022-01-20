Nashville’s Historic Ryman Auditorium Celebrates 130 Years With More Concerts And Residencies

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – The Ryman Auditorium has announced it will celebrate turning 130 with a year-long celebration of its history. The Ryman will mark the birthday with more concerts and residencies this year than ever before, in addition to special community events, ticket give-aways and more.

A National Historic Landmark, the Ryman was built by Captain Thomas G. Ryman in 1892 as the Union Gospel Tabernacle. The historic venue is well-known as the Mother Church of Country Music and is the most famous former home of the Grand Ole Opry (1943-1974). The Ryman’s first concert was May 4, 1892 and since that time has welcomed an eclectic list of entertainers to its stage – from Charlie Chaplin to Martin Luther King, Jr., and music icons from all genres including Johnny Cash, B.B. King, Garth Brooks, Springsteen, Wu-Tang Clan, Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Harry Styles to name a few. Since its inception, the Ryman has hosted more than 200 shows a year and grossed over $10M in ticket sales in 2021.

The Ryman’s anniversary events and performances include a special Ryman Community Day in May, an increase in pre-show and daytime events on PNC Plaza, new tour enhancements and highly anticipated residencies with artists like Dwight Yoakam (Jan. 19-21), Tedeschi Trucks Band (Feb. 22, 23, 25, 26) and Billy Strings (May 6-8). Other previously announced artists scheduled to perform as part of the historic milestone include Trace Adkins, The Beach Boys, Black Pumas, Bonnie Raitt, and more.

In addition, they will be giving away 130 concert tickets throughout the year, starting this week with Dwight Yoakam’s January 21 show. You can enter via the Ryman’s social networks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.