Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars Announce Las Vegas Residency: An Evening With Silk Sonic

LAS VEGAS, NV (CelebrityAccess) – Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are taking their side project, Silk Sonic to the 5,200-seat Dolby Live Theater at the Park MGM located on the Vegas strip.

Silk Sonic made their debut at the 2021 Grammy Awards and released their first album, also titled An Evening With Silk Sonic in the fall of 2021. Chart Data released figures that saw the album surpass one billion streams on Spotify as of December. Their run ends one night before the Grammys, also in Vegas. They’re nominated for Record of the Year and Best R&B Performance.

“An Evening with Silk Sonic” will enjoy a multi-date residency beginning February 25 and will include more than 10 shows throughout March. The final performance is scheduled for April 2. The shows will adhere to the venue’s COVID-19 policies, requiring masks and proof of full vaccination, a negative COVID test or a rapid on-site test with a negative result.

The soulful duo seem excited to bring their music to Sin City. Both artists released statements via social media.

