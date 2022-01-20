Unvaccinated Czech Folk Singer Hana Horka Dies After Catching COVID-19 On Purpose

CZECH REPUBLIC (CelebrityAccess) – Hana Horka, a well-known Czech folk singer has died at the age of 57. Horka, in an effort to gain access to venues and events, intentionally exposed herself to COVID-19. Her son, Jan Rek released a statement that she got infected on purpose and choked to death.

Horka’s husband and son had contracted COVID over the course of the Christmas holiday. Rek reported to the BBC that instead of quarantining herself, she intentionally stayed around them in an effort to contract the virus, so she could get a recovery pass. “She should have isolated for a week because we tested positive. But she was with us the whole time,” he said. She had wanted to catch COVID so there would be fewer restrictions on her movement, Rek explained. Proof of vaccination or recent infection from the virus is required in the Czech Republic to gain entry to many venues, including cinemas, bars and cafes.

The number of COVID cases in the Czech Republic reached a new daily high on Wednesday, with 28,469 cases reported in a population of 10.7m people via the BBC. This past Wednesday, the Czech government announced it would cancel plans to introduce mandatory vaccination for some sections of their country. The Czech Republic has had thousands of people protesting in Prague and other cities against any vaccine mandates. The Czech Republic’s vaccination rate is at 63%, compared with the European Union average of 69%.

Horka was a member of the folk group, Asonance. Two days before Horka passed, she posted on social media that she was recovering, “Now there will be theatre, sauna, a concert”. Two days later, Horka told her family that she was feeling better and readied herself to go for a walk. However, she began to have back pain and went to lie down in her home. “In about 10 minutes, it was all over”, her son reports. “She choked to death.” Her son stressed to the BBC that his mother did not believe in the conspiracy theories about the vaccine but that she was more OK with the idea of catching COVID than getting vaccinated.

Horka is survived by her son Jan and her husband.