Charly Salvatore Announces The Launch Of Music Management And Artist Development Company underscore works

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran A&R, music publishing, and artist management exec Charly Salvatore announced the launch of underscore works, a new, Nashville-based entertainment company.

Salvatore’s new venture will straddle both the traditional world of music and the digital frontier with a roster that features a heavy country twang while staying relevant in the TikTok-driven era.

“I’m thrilled to launch my new company underscore works,” says Salvatore. “Nashville is the new hub for music, and with the uptick of talent unconventionally rising to fame, we aim to pave the path for artist-creators to thrive in the direct-to-fan relationship while also building a successful and lasting career. We are building a unique and diverse roster of talent who are re-defining Music City’s definition of success in music, and we cannot wait to continue highlighting our clients’ creativity and artistic work in 2022.”

At launch, underscore work’s roster includes several rising Nashville recording artists Salvatore discovered on Twitter, including Priscilla Block, Dalton Dover and Warren Zeiders; as well as established artists such as Logan Mize, who Salvatore has managed since 2009.

underscore works promised new music from each of their roster clients in 2022.