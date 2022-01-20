The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Bob Lefsetz Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Ian Anderson

Posted on by Bob Lefsetz  Contact Me
12 0

Mr. Jethro Tull. A must-listen whether you’re a fan of the band or not. Ian Anderson is an erudite, thinking raconteur who weighs in on Covid as well as Indian food, salmon farming, the writing and creation of new music, his habits on the road and so much more. Ian is far from the typical rock star…IN A GOOD WAY!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/ian-anderson-91840078/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ian-anderson/id1316200737?i=1000548499050

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1b3tVcJgTjbHSlYpxvkwSv?si=HX-T0djsR8WBYjWKt9Fkkg

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/1992e50c-91d1-4be4-8ffe-7c7351383ab8/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-ian-anderson

https://listen.stitcher.com/yvap/?af_dp=stitcher://episode/89852584&af_web_dp=https://www.stitcher.com/episode/89852584

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post