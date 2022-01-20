Sony Acquires Ceremony Of Roses, Consolidates Merch And Branding Operations

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Entertainment revealed plans to reconfigure its merchandising and branding business following the acquisition of Ceremony of Roses, a leading botique merchandising company founded by music and fashion entrepreneur Brad Scoffern.

The new company, which will continue to operate under the Ceremony of Roses brand, will expand to include all of Sony Music’s existing merch businesses around the world and will become SME’s new flagship global merchandising arm, led by Scoffern and partner/Chief Business Officer Mary Healy.

SME’s New York-based Thread Shop division, which represents artists including The Beatles, Camila Cabello, Jimi Hendrix, Maluma, Led Zeppelin, Lil Nas X, P!nk, Rosalia and more, will continue to operate as a brand under the Ceremony of Roses banner.

Founded in 2016 by Scoffern, Ceremony of Roses bills itself as a creative services agency focusing on artists and live event producers.

Before he launched Ceremony of Roses, Scoffern served as General Manager for at 4Strikes management, where he was part of Christian and Kelly Clancy’s management team, servicing artists such as Odd Future, Tyler, the Creator, and Mac Miller.

While at 4Strikes, Scoffern operated as one of the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Directors and General Manager of Tyler’s Golf Wang apparel brand, a position he still holds.

Before joining CoR, Healy served as the Senior Vice President of Strategy & Growth at Scooter Braun Projects (SBP) where she led SBP’s Consumer Ventures team, which handled projects that included Justin Bieber’s Drewhouse. Prior to SBP, Healy spent 10 years at Google & YouTube across a range of functions in the media and branded content space.