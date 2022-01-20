Distrokid Names Matthew Ogle As Head Of Product

(CelebrityAccess) — Influential indie music distributor Distrokid announced the appointment of veteran tech exec Matthew Ogle to the newly created post of Vice President of Product at the company.

In his new role, Ogle will be responsible for continuing the development of Distrokid’s suite of tools on offer to music creators.

“Matt has more than 20 years’ experience building products that strengthen connections between people,” said DistroKid Chief Operating Officer Phil Bauer. “We’re thrilled to have him at DistroKid where he will focus on adding tools that help artists with promotion, content creation and audience engagement.”

Ogle joins Distrokid from CNN, where he oversaw the news network’s direct-to-consumer initiative for the past year and a half. His career has also included roles at Canopy, where, as Head of Product, he led development on a personalization and discovery engine that was acquired by CNN in 2020.

He’s also done stints at Instagram, where he served as a product manager and at Spotify, where he led a development team working on developing new features for the streaming platform, including the Discover Weekly, Daily Mix, and Release Radar playlists.