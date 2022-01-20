Travis Collins Named Executive Director Of VenuWorks Managed Facilities in Thief River Falls

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN (CelebrityAccess) — Facilities management company VenuWorks announced the hire of Travis Collins, who will serve as Executive Director of all VenuWorks-managed facilities in Thief River Falls, MN.

“I am pleased to announce the hiring of Travis Collins in Thief River Falls. Travis brings diverse experience and skills to VenuWorks. I am confident in his leadership and look forward to working with him in TRF,” said Steve Peters, President of VenuWorks.

Collins brings relevant experience in broad facility and hockey management to his new gig at VenuWorks and previously served as the Facility Manager of the Scheels Arena in Fargo, ND.

“As a native of area, I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this VenuWorks team. I look forward to working with our partners, the City of Thief River Falls, and the community to maximize the usage of our beautiful facilities and increase the number of guests who visit our city,” said Collins.

VenuWorks manages multiple venues in the Thief River Falls arena, including the VenuWorks is responsible for the management and operations of the Ralph Engelstad Arena, Huck Olson Memorial Civic Center, Thief River Falls Tourist Park, and the MEC Center.

Collins began his new role at VenuWorks on January 3rd.